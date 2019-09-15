Benedetto scored each side of the interval with Valere Germain and Dimitri Payet also finding the back of the net after Monaco had opened a 2-0 lead thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder, who limped off the pitch injured in the second half.

Keita Balde netted a third for Monaco but the principality side stayed second from bottom on two points after five games.

Marseille, with Benedetto having scored five goals since joining from Boca Juniors during the close season, are fourth on 10 points, two behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a penalty after a Boubacar Kamara handball, and the French international doubled the tally from inside the box after connecting with an Islam Slimani cross 10 minutes later.

Marseille hit back, however, in the 39th as Benedetto latched onto a Morgan Sanson cross at the far post.

Three minutes before the break, OM levelled with Germain heading home from Kevin Strootman's cross seconds after Benedetto's strike had crashed onto the crossbar.

Ben Yedder was replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin early in the second half after suffering a knock on his hip.

Marseille took the lead in the 61st when Payet whipped a fine shot past Benjamin Lecomte.

Benedetto added a fourth five minutes later from close range, only for second-half substitute Balde to reduce the arrears with 15 minutes left with a powerful strike that went into the top corner.