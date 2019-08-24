The six-times French champions, who changed coach twice last season on their way to finishing a modest 14th, went ahead in the 11th minute when Hwang side-footed the ball in after being set up by Samuel Kalu, the South Korean's first Ligue 1 goal following his move from Gamba Osaka.

Benito volleyed the second two minutes after halftime to hand Dijon their third defeat in as many games this season.

Angers, thumped 6-0 by Olympique Lyonnais in their last match, climbed to fourth with a 3-0 win over Metz as Farid El Melali, Baptiste Santamaria and Rachid Alioui scored.

Nantes needed an 84th-minute goal from Moses Simon to win 2-1 at Amiens who played for nearly an hour with 10 men after Bakaye Dibassy was given a straight red card.

Kalifa Coulibaly headed Nantes in front in the 53rd minute but Bongani Zungu levelled in the 71st.

An 86th-minute goal from Gaetan Charbonnier, last season's top-scorer in Ligue 1, gave promoted Brest a 1-0 win over Reims, their first of the season. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)