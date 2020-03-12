It throws the completion of Ligue 1 into jeopardy as the country joins Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and others in cancelling matches.

Paris Saint Germain played their Champions League last-16 game against Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors on Wednesday with the government having already limited public gatherings to no more than a thousand people.

The 2020 Major League Soccer season in the US - which started less than two weeks ago - has also been suspended for 30 days.