Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. is reportedly 'flattered' by the interest that the Premier League leaders have shown in his availability.

Klopp is a known admirer of the France World Cup-winner, having previously lavished praise on him and talked of the difficulty likely involved in prising him away from PSG.

French website Le10Sport reported last month that the Reds manager had reached out to Mbappe's father regarding a possible move for the former Monaco forward.

Ligue 1 Germany's restart shows French league could still conclude, says Lyon chief 07/05/2020 AT 07:23

That interest has apparently flattered Mbappe, who left Monaco for the French champions in 2017 and has since become one of the world's most sought-after strikers.

The Reds are believed to be in the market for a significant forward signing in the event that Sadio Mane is tempted to pursue options away from Anfield.

Any move for Mbappe, who became a World Cup final goalscorer aged just 19 when he netted for France against Croatia in Moscow two years ago, would likely have to shatter the world record transfer fee paid for a footballer.

The record still currently stands at the £198million that his club PSG paid to trigger the release clause of Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

"(Buying) this calibre of player is difficult. I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG," said Klopp when asked about the Frenchman in November 2019.

"I don't see any club, that is how it is. We are involved in the clubs that cannot do it – it is as easy as that.

"OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him – what a player he is! It is about the money, of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance."

Klopp added: "The club is in a very good position. Image-wise, it maybe (always) was but now I think it is easier to live the life of a Liverpool supporter and that means automatically being in a situation to sign the players you want to sign."

Ligue 1 PSG officially crowned champions after Ligue 1 cancellation 30/04/2020 AT 09:23