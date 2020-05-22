Memphis DEPAY of Lyon looks dejected during the French Ligue 1 football match between Lyon and Metz at Groupama Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

A French judge has rejected appeals by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens and Toulouse over the decision of the French football league (LFP) to end its season early amid the COVID-19 crisis, the governing body said on Friday.

"The LFP was pleased to learn that the appeals lodged by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens SC and Toulouse FC were rejected by the summary judge of the Paris Administrative Court," the LFP said in a statement.

Ligue 1 Truncated Ligue 1 season is fair, says Payet 13/05/2020 AT 16:09

In three orders issued on Friday afternoon, the court ruled that the general decisions taken by the League's board of directors on 30 April could only be challenged before the State Council, which is competent to hear regulatory decisions taken by national authorities such as the LFP.

The LFP's decision to end the season with 10 games remaining meant that Lyon failed to qualify for Europe through the Ligue 1 standings while Amiens and Toulouse were relegated.

Play Icon WATCH Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers 00:01:26

Ligue 1 Germany's restart shows French league could still conclude, says Lyon chief 07/05/2020 AT 07:23