Monaco v PSG postponed due to bad weather
Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain has been postponed because of bad weather.
Torrential rain and the risk of flooding prompted local authorities to issue a red warning in the region, while traffic conditions are expected to be treacherous.
"Following a decision by the Monaco authorities, the game between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled today at 2100 (2000GMT), is cancelled and will be played at a later date because of the weather conditions," Monaco said in a statement.
PSG lead the standings with 33 points from 14 games with Monaco in 14th place on 18 points.
