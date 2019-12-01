Torrential rain and the risk of flooding prompted local authorities to issue a red warning in the region, while traffic conditions are expected to be treacherous.

"Following a decision by the Monaco authorities, the game between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled today at 2100 (2000GMT), is cancelled and will be played at a later date because of the weather conditions," Monaco said in a statement.

PSG lead the standings with 33 points from 14 games with Monaco in 14th place on 18 points.