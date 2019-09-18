The Brazilian was widely linked with a return to Barcelona, along with Real Madrid, throughout the transfer window but failed to secure a transfer.

He has since been booed by PSG fans but Tuchel says he must learn to live with that but highlighted the former Santos man's professionalism.

"He did not want to be here. He tried everything in his power [to leave the club]. That did not help make him popular,” Tuchel said to DAZN.

“You could feel that, and I can understand if the fans are angry, even permanently.

"Nevertheless, there is also a side between me as a coach and him as a player. There was never a break or a discrepancy. That's why it was very easy for me to let him play.

"He has always trained professionally. I feel that the decision was a relief to him, even though it was against his wishes.

"Then, one is automatically focused on the task. As an athlete there is not much else you can think about.

Video - Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy 01:20

"He has to withstand it [the boos and whistles from the fans] now, that's the reality. He has to go through it, and we all have to go through it in the home games.

"The best thing is to come to terms with it."