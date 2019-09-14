The Brazilian forward was playing his first game of the season for PSG, after being left out while a potential move to Barcelona or Real Madrid was being negotiated in the transfer window, and the fans at the Parc des Princes voiced their disapproval at his desire to leave the club.

Neymar showed why the Parisians shelled out a world record £200 million fee for his services in the 92nd minute of play when, with a goalless draw with Strasbourg looking certain, Abdou Diallo's cross forced him to turn, jump and strike an unstoppable left-footed kick over his head and in off the post.

Afterwards Neymar's words were as dramatic as his goal.

"I don't have any message for the supporters... If they want to boo me, then they are free to do it," he said.

"We're a team [and] I feel sad. They don't have to focus on my case.

"Starting by now, I know each match I play will be like an away game for me.”