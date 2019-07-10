Getty Images
Neymar spotted playing footvolley in Sao Paulo
He was expected back at Paris Saint-Germain training on Monday but Neymar has found a novel way of getting back in shape for the new season.
The Brazilian, who missed his country's victorious Copa America campaign through injury, has been spotted on the beach in Sao Paulo playing football with friends.
Neymar is being fined some €12,000 for day every day he misses PSG training according to some reports.
His days at the club appear to be numbered. Speculation has linked him with a return to Barcelona, while Real Madrid are also said to be in the hunt.
PSG sporting director Leonardo says the Ligue 1 champions are open to offers for the former Barcelona man.
