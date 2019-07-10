Le Buzz

The Brazilian, who missed his country's victorious Copa America campaign through injury, has been spotted on the beach in Sao Paulo playing football with friends.

Neymar is being fined some €12,000 for day every day he misses PSG training according to some reports.

His days at the club appear to be numbered. Speculation has linked him with a return to Barcelona, while Real Madrid are also said to be in the hunt.

PSG sporting director Leonardo says the Ligue 1 champions are open to offers for the former Barcelona man.