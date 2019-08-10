Getty Images
Neymar to miss season opener for PSG amid transfer talk - club source
Brazilian star Neymar will not play in Sunday's season opener for Paris St Germain, a source at the club said on Saturday, as speculation continues to swirl over whether or not he will remain at PSG.
"It is important we make a decision swiftly. We are still in talks over moving things forward, to see if he will stay or not," said the source on Saturday.
The source added it was important that the PSG team "stays focused on the championship".
"Neymar is not in top physical condition," added the source.
There has been talk all summer of the Brazilian potentially leaving for former club Barcelona.
