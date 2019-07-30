The 29-year-old Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2016 and made 108 appearances for the Merseyside club. He spent five years at Lille before moving to England, winning a league and cup double with the French club in 2011.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but media reported earlier that PSG would pay about £30 million pounds for the player.

"I'm immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint Germain," Gueye said in a statement on PSG's website.

" After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe. "

"I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me.

"I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad. And of course I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”