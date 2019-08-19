PSG coach Thomas Tuchel left Neymar out of his squad for the second consecutive week amid uncertainty over the forward's future and his side struggled to break down the resilient French Cup holders in the Brazilian's absence.

The visitors were gifted the opener when Edinson Cavani tapped in after a defensive mix-up, but M’Baye Niang’s strike drew Rennes level on the stroke of halftime before Romain Del Castillo headed in the winner early in the second period.

Rennes join Lyon and Nice at the summit of the table on maximum points after the opening two rounds of the season, while the defeat leaves PSG in eighth.