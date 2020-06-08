Football
Ligue 1

Thiago Silva to leave PSG as free agent this summer - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Thiago Silva has been with PSG since 2012.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly not be offering captain Thiago Silva a new deal at the end of the season, meaning he will be a free agent.

The 35-year-old has made over 300 appearances for PSG after joining from AC Milan in 2012.

Ligue 1

PSG announce Icardi capture in £45m deal

31/05/2020 AT 10:15

But according to L’Equipe his time at the club is coming to an end and he has been told by sporting director Leonardo that his contract will not be extended.

There has been speculation that Silva could return to Milan or move to the Premier League to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

The pair worked together at PSG and Milan, and Silva has spoken off his fondness for the Italian.

“I’ve worked with a lot of coaches in my career, but one man stands out, and that’s Mr Ancelotti,” he said in 2013.

“It wasn’t easy for me to find my feet when I first arrived in Europe. When I joined AC Milan I didn’t play for six months. But I was training under a great coach in Carlo Ancelotti. I can’t stress how important those six months were – they changed my life.”

He will play in the Champions League in August with PSG before departing.

Ligue 1

View from France: Ligue 1 cancellation a mess but nothing will change

29/05/2020 AT 14:39
Ligue 1

Lyon boss Aulas calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'

24/05/2020 AT 09:03
Related Topics
FootballLigue 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Brighton offer fans chance to feature at home games as cardboard cutouts

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Michel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege

3 HOURS AGO
Football

USSF to consider repealing ban on players kneeling during anthem

4 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League predictions: Who will be relegated?

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

00:00:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePSG announce Icardi capture in £45m deal
Next articleBritain's Rose sponsors new women's series