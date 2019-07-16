The future of 27-year-old Neymar has been one of the hottest topics of the summer so far, with most reports suggesting that the Brazilian wants a return to former club to Barcelona.

The Spanish champions have already signed World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann this summer but speculation continues that they will explore ways to sign Neymar.

Video - Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real 02:11

Speaking after his team’s comprehensive 6-1 friendly victory over Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday Tuchel was asked about the situation regarding Neymar, with the player arriving late for the start of pre-season.

“I am always disappointed when a player turns up late.” Tuchel said.

“But it is clear between us, now it is between the club and Ney. We work together.

" Did I know he wanted to leave? Yes, I found out before the Copa America. "

"But it is something between the club and Ney.”

Video - Neymar finally arrives at PSG training 00:39

Neymar left Barcelona to join PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million and he has helped the French side to win the title in both his seasons with them.

However in both his seasons in France PSG have been knocked out of the Champions in the Last 16.