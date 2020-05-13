Dimitri Payet says the decision to finish the Ligue 1 season is entirely fair.

Payet's Olympique de Marseille side finished second in the abandoned Ligue 1 campaign - 12 points behind Paris Saint-Germain, and six points ahead of Rennes - securing their position in next season's Champions League.

The midfielder had a veiled dig at Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas - who still wants the season to be played to a conclusion, and give his side the chance to qualify for Champions League football.

"It is said that the final sprint is very important but when we start from too far away, it is not good either," Payet told Eurosport.fr. "If I look at the classification, it is justified, deserved.

"Each team is where it was on average throughout the season. The classification is fair."

Marseille have not been in the Champions League since 2013-14, and Payet is only disappointed that the team were not able to celebrate their achievement with the fans.

"We've been waiting for this for so many years. Everyone is savouring it, and the reunion [of players and fans] will be all the more beautiful."

