Following the announcement from the French Prime Minister today that all professional sport in the country is off until September, clubs face an anxious wait from the football authorities regarding the outcome of the 2019/20 season.

So far, there has been no official word from the French Football Federation on what the government announcement means for the immediate future of domestic football in the country.

Or, for that matter, the fate of those Ligue 1 sides still competing in Europe, with both Paris Saint Germain and Lyon still having been due to play games in this season's Champions League.

So what does today's announcement mean for France's top-flight clubs?

What does it mean for the rest of the season?

"The 2019-2020 professional sports season, especially the football season, cannot resume." That's the line from French PM Edouard Philippe that has put us at the current impasse.

It is obvious that the resumption of the championship as the authorities had hoped will not now take place. The league originally hoped to resume competition on June 17 with an aim of completing the season byJuly 25. This ambition has clearly now been abandoned.

By simply reading the Prime Minister's speech, one could understand that the league would have an obligation to start the 2020/2021 season whenever the government says it is safe. "If we are forced to resume in August, it is very likely that the season will end now, otherwise we will kill next season," said the president of a Ligue 1 club to AFP.

The French Ministry of Sport has since told AFP: "Before the end of July, there can be no competition, even behind closed doors. But at this stage, and subject to a deterioration in the health situation, the leagues may consider ending their season in August, or in September." So, depending on how the situation develops with coronavirus in France, the season may yet continue at the expense of 2020/21.

What will it mean for the title, European qualification and relegation?

On Thursday, UEFA recommended that the various leagues and federations select the teams qualified for the next European cups on the basis of 'sporting merit' in the event of a permanent halt to the championships. In which case, different options arise. The first is to take the current standings as they are after 27 games.

Another option is to take a points average from games played so far, in order to account for those clubs that have games in hand. That throws up a subsequent problem; not all the teams have met twice. Therefore, Lyon could complain about having already met PSG twice, which is not the case for their rivals Marseille.

A third option is being considered: taking the league table at the halfway stage as he final standings.

Who would qualify according to the three scenarios?

Standings frozen after 27 games: PSG, Marseilles (Champions League Group Stage), Rennes (CL qualifiers). Lille (Europa League Group Stage) Lyon and Nice (EL qualifiers)

Standings on points average: PSG, Marseilles (CL Groups), Rennes (CL qualifiers). Lille (Europa League Group Stage), Reims and Nice (EL qualifiers)

Standings at the halfway stage: PSG, Marseilles (CL Groups), Rennes (CL qualifiers). Lille (Europa League Group Stage), Nantes and Reims (EL qualifiers)

What about the Champions League?

That leaves the question of what will become of France's European commitments? Both PSG and Lyon are still going in Europe, and will need to find solutions to playing home matches if they are to continue.

So far, all we have from PSG is the following:

"With the agreement of UEFA, we intend to participate in the final phase of the Champions League at the places and dates where it will be organized. If it is not possible to play in France, we will play our matches abroad while ensuring better health security conditions for our players and all our staff," said the president of PSG in a press release.

