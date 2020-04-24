Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v Amiens SC at the Parc des Princes on December 21, 2019 in Paris
Image credit: Getty Images
France's professional soccer league (LFP) and TV company Canal Plus said on Friday that discussions remained underway over a possible resumption of the season, while adding they had reached a deal over payments on games already shown so far this season.
More details to follow
