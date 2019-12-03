LIVE

Angers SCO - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 - 3 December 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Angers SCO and Olympique de Marseille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 3 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stéphane Moulin or André Villas-Boas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Angers SCO and Olympique de Marseille? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Angers SCO vs Olympique de Marseille. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

