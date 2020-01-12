LIVE

AS Saint-Etienne - FC Nantes

Ligue 1 - 12 January 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and FC Nantes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 12 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Claude Puel or Christian Gourcuff? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AS Saint-Etienne and FC Nantes? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AS Saint-Etienne vs FC Nantes. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

