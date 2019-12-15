AS Saint-Etienne
    Finished
    1
    0
    -
    4
    0
    20:00
    15/12/19
    Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1 • Day 18
    • 2nd Half
    • AS Saint-Etienne
    • Paris Saint-Germain
    • Mbappé
      89'
    • BouangaIndjai Correia
      81'
    • MeunierKehrer
      78'
    • Icardi
      72'
    • BernatKurzawa
      64'
    • SilvaVerratti
      64'
    • NordinBoudebouz
      58'
    • 1/2 Time
    • AS Saint-Etienne
    • Paris Saint-Germain
    • SilvaYoussouf
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • AS Saint-Etienne
    • Paris Saint-Germain
    • Mbappé
      43'
    • Diallo
      40'
    • Aholou
      25'
    • Trauco
      20'
    • Paredes
      9'
    AS Saint-Etienne - Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1 - 15 December 2019

    Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Claude Puel or Thomas Tuchel? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between AS Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AS Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
