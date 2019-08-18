LIVE

AS Saint-Etienne - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 - 18 August 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Brestois live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ghislain Printant or Olivier Dall'Oglio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Brestois? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AS Saint-Etienne vs Stade Brestois. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

