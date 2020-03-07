LIVE

FC Metz - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 1 - 7 March 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between FC Metz and Nîmes Olympique live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vincent Hognon or Bernard Blaquart? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Metz and Nîmes Olympique? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Metz vs Nîmes Olympique. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

