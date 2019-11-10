LIVE

FC Nantes - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 1 - 10 November 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between FC Nantes and AS Saint-Etienne live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Gourcuff or Claude Puel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Nantes and AS Saint-Etienne? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Nantes vs AS Saint-Etienne. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

