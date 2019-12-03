LIVE

Girondins de Bordeaux - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 1 - 3 December 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and Nîmes Olympique live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 3 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paulo Sousa or Bernard Blaquart? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Girondins de Bordeaux and Nîmes Olympique? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Girondins de Bordeaux vs Nîmes Olympique. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

