LIVE

Girondins de Bordeaux - Olympique Lyonnais

Ligue 1 - 11 January 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 11 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paulo Sousa or Rudi Garcia? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Girondins de Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Girondins de Bordeaux vs Olympique Lyonnais. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

