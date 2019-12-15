Girondins de Bordeaux
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    14:00
    15/12/19
    Matmut Atlantique
    RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Ligue 1 • Day 18
    • 2nd Half
    • Girondins de Bordeaux
    • RC Strasbourg Alsace
    • AjorqueDa Costa
      90'
    • ThomassonZohi
      84'
    • Otavio
      81'
    • MajaHwang
      76'
    • CorgnetLiénard
      76'
    • MexerKalu
      72'
    • Mexer
      69'
    • Briand
      63'
    • AdliBriand
      61'
    • Djiku
      48'
    • 1st Half
    • Girondins de Bordeaux
    • RC Strasbourg Alsace
    • Thomasson
      42'
    • Ajorque
      11'
    Girondins de Bordeaux - RC Strasbourg Alsace
    Ligue 1 - 15 December 2019

    Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and RC Strasbourg Alsace live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    30
