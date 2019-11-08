LIVE

OGC Nice - Girondins de Bordeaux

Ligue 1 - 8 November 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between OGC Nice and Girondins de Bordeaux live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patrick Vieira or Paulo Sousa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between OGC Nice and Girondins de Bordeaux? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for OGC Nice vs Girondins de Bordeaux. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

