LIVE

OGC Nice - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 - 18 October 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patrick Vieira or Thomas Tuchel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

