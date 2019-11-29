LIVE

Olympique de Marseille - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 - 29 November 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Olympique de Marseille and Stade Brestois live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 29 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers André Villas-Boas or Olivier Dall'Oglio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Olympique de Marseille and Stade Brestois? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Olympique de Marseille vs Stade Brestois. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

