Olympique Lyonnais
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    16:00
    15/12/19
    Groupama Stadium
    Stade Rennais
    Ligue 1 • Day 18
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Olympique Lyonnais
    • Stade Rennais
    • Caqueret
      90'
    • RafaelCornet
      90'
    • Camavinga
      89'
    • NiangDel Castillo
      83'
    • Gnagnon
      82'
    • Bourigeaud
      76'
    • MaouassaGnagnon
      70'
    • GrenierHunou
      70'
    • Andersen
      56'
    • Traoré
      54'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Olympique Lyonnais
    • Stade Rennais
    • DepayTerrier
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Olympique Lyonnais
    • Stade Rennais
    • Niang
      45'
    • Reine-AdelaideTraoré
      35'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Olympique Lyonnais - Stade Rennais
    Ligue 1 - 15 December 2019

    Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rudi Garcia or Julien Stéphan? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Rennais. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment