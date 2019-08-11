LIVE

RC Strasbourg Alsace - FC Metz

Ligue 1 - 11 August 2019

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and FC Metz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 11 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Thierry Laurey or Vincent Hognon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RC Strasbourg Alsace and FC Metz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RC Strasbourg Alsace vs FC Metz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

