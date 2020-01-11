LIVE

Toulouse FC - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 - 11 January 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Toulouse FC and Stade Brestois live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Denis Zanko or Olivier Dall'Oglio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Toulouse FC and Stade Brestois? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Toulouse FC vs Stade Brestois. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

