Having lost 1-0 to Montpellier last time out, Lyon went in front in the first half through Memphis Depay -- the Dutchman's fourth goal of the season.

However, the hosts' task was made all the more difficult when Thiago Mendes was sent off after a second booking -- Lyon's second red card in as many matches.

Lyon, who have seven points from four games, could not hold out with 10 men as Jimmy Briand equalised in the 67th minute, with the visitors then missing several chances to snatch the win.