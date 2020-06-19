Football
Ligue 1

Marseille fined 3 million euros for breach of settlement agreement

Olympique Marseille wurde wegen Verstößen gegen das Financial Fairplay von der UEFA bestraft

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Marseille have been fined 3 million euros for breaching a settlement agreement relating to financial fair play rules but will retain their spot in next season's Champions League, UEFA said on Friday.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement that it would permanently withhold "15% of the revenue that the club would be entitled to receive from any participation in UEFA club competitions" in the next two seasons.

Marseille will be allowed to register only 23 players instead of the usual 25 in UEFA club competitions for the next three seasons, the statement added.

The French club had reached a settlement with UEFA last June after being investigated for not complying with break-even requirements set out in FFP guidelines.

"As a result of this decision, the settlement agreement from June 2019 is no longer in effect," UEFA said, adding that Marseille could appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

What's On

