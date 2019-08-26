PSG have endured a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Rennes thanks to an abject performance in their second game of the season, although they returned to winning ways and the top three in the table with a 4-0 win yesterday.

Kylian Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury during the second halfGetty Images

Forward Neymar has not played this season amid uncertainty over the Brazilian's future; the unhappy striker has been linked with a move back to Barcelona while Real Madrid are also interested in his services.

In a statement, PSG have confirmed that has Cavani has had a scan on an injured hip that show he is 'unlikely to return in less than three weeks' while his team-mate suffered damage that will sideline him for at least a month, depending on 'the evolution of the injury'.

The news means Cavani and Mbappe will miss PSG's league games against Metz, Strasbourg and Olympique Lyonnais but could return before they face Reims on September 25.

It could also jeopardise the start of PSG's Champions League campaign, the tournament which their failure to win has caused Neymar to seek a move away.

They will learn their group-stage opponents later when the draw takes place later this week but are certain of playing their first European fixture on September 17 or 18, meaning either or both of Mbappe or Cavani could miss out.