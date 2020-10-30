Neymar will be sidelined until after the international break in mid-November, Paris Saint-Germain's coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Neymar came off with a thigh muscle problem in the 26th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Ligue 1 Layvin Kurzawa snubs Arsenal to remain at Paris Saint-Germain 29/06/2020 AT 16:40

"Neymar should be back after the international break," Tuchel told reporters ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Saturday.

The break in domestic action runs from November 11 to November 17 when international matches will be played.

Brazil play World Cup qualifiers at home to Venezuela and away to Uruguay on November 13 and 17 respectively.

PSG, on 18 points from eight games, top the standings on goal difference ahead of Lille.

Ligue 1 Dimitri Payet extends Marseille contract until 2024, takes pay cut 27/06/2020 AT 15:01