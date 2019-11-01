Getty Images

Sloppy PSG beaten by Dijon in Ligue 1

Sloppy PSG beaten by Dijon in Ligue 1
By Reuters

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Paris St Germain suffered their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season when they wasted a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at lowly Dijon on Friday.

Kylian Mbappe put the leaders ahead in the 19th minute before Dijon struck back with goals by Mounir Chouiar and Jhonder Cadiz to get a deserved victory.

PSG have 27 points from 12 games and lead second-placed Nantes, who travel to Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday, by eight points.

Dijon, who have 12 points, are now 18th after starting the game at the bottom of the table.

Video - Man Utd v Barcelona for £100m-rated Inter striker - Euro Papers

01:21

On the same topic

Ligue 1

Results

Tables

0Read and react
0Read and react