Football
Ligue 1

View from France: Ligue 1 cancellation a mess but nothing will change

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ligue 1

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Sharland
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
@PeteSharland

With so many top leagues resuming Ligue 1 stands out as having moved early to cancel the season. To try and get a better picture we spoke to our colleague from Eurosport France Maxime Dupuis…

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ligue 1

Lyon boss Aulas calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'

24/05/2020 AT 09:03

Actually it’s more about what happened a while ago and therefore what isn’t happening now.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit sports league across the globe suspended their seasons, planning to resume when it was deemed safe.

Yet in Europe’s top five football leagues France’s Ligue 1 stood out, moving early to cancel the season and assign the title and European spots as well as promotion and relegation.

Now the rest of Europe is getting ready to resume their championships (Germany already have) but France will have to sit and wait.

It was perhaps best summed up by Thursday evening’s front cover of L’Equipe.

It echoes statements from Lyon’s famously vocal chairman Jean-Michel Aulas, who has been vociferous in his belief that it was the wrong decision to cancel the season.

SO IS ALL OF FRANCE ANNOYED?

But is that a true reflection of that actually is the mood in France? “It’s a mixed feeling,” says Dupuis. “I’m not sure everybody agrees with Aulas but questions are certainly being asked.”

Of course as is so often the case everyone is looking out for themselves especially, as Dupuis points out, Aulas.

“He was the loudest voice, by far. Because of the situation of his club.

“And, for instance, the president of Brest said before the decision that it would be a good decision to stop.

“Why? Because his club was in danger and had a tiny part of the tv rights to earn.”

NOT EVERYONE AGREES

Of course not everyone is clamouring for a return, for a variety of reasons.

“Marseille was ok to stop the championship because they were… second,” says Dupuis.

“Everybody, except few voices, were defending their house, exclusively, without thinking about the superior interest of the French football.

“The other problem is that the league is really, really weak. When there was a negotiation for Canal Plus, for the TV rights, the people from the league were not invited…”

As sport returns across the world, some people feel that it is the right time, some people feel that it is too soon and some feel it is too late.

In France it is the same and amongst others Montpellier forward Andy Delort tweeted in reply to Aulas trying to get across the gravitiy of the coronavirus situation.

SO WILL THERE BE A CHANGE?

There had been some speculation following announcements made by the French government that there would be a reversal of the decision.

From June 2 clubs will be allowed to resume training as there is still a plan for the Champions League, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue all to be concluded.

Lyon are involved in two of those competitions so unsurprisingly Aulas is getting pretty angsty about the league cancelled.

In a statement released on Lyon’s website the club said that “The authorization given to professional clubs to resume training from 2 June confirms that the decision to stop the competitions was hasty, premature and contrary to UEFA recommendations, as the club has constantly emphasized since this decision this decision on April 30.

“The Prime Minister having reconfirmed that the decision to stop had been taken by the league, Olympique Lyonnais is worried about this disastrous decision for French professional football.”

The statement adds later that Lyon “also hope that the league which has the hand on this decision will reconsider its decision and this is in the interest of all the French clubs of which some wish, and not only Olympique Lyonnais, that the championship can end in sporting merit , with playoffs possibly as suggested by UEFA on 23 April to professional leagues and associations.”

As far as Aulas is concerned he feels that if all French clubs return to training in early June then they could look to start playing again in July.

But is that realistic?

“No,” says Dupuis. “You can’t say to PSG ‘Oh, you’re not champion anymore!”, or to Marseille ‘you’re not in the Champions League anymore”, or to Lens ‘you’re not promoted anymore”.

“Plus the prime minister said no yesterday night.”

And as Dupuis pointed out in an article for Eurosport France when the decision to cancel the season was taken there is no really obvious solution to the problem, particularly when one club, Montpellier, has been so severely affected. Perhaps it was the right decision to cancel the season after all…

Ligue 1

Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse have appeals rejected by French judge

22/05/2020 AT 17:22
Ligue 1

Truncated Ligue 1 season is fair, says Payet

13/05/2020 AT 16:09
Related Topics
FootballLigue 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

'I had no strength' - Rodgers reveals he had coronavirus

AN HOUR AGO
Football

'I realise I was lucky' - Koeman postponed check-up weeks before heart attack

2 HOURS AGO
Football

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

2 HOURS AGO
LaLiga Smartbank

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla vs Real Betis

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

YESTERDAY AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

YESTERDAY AT 15:11
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLyon boss Aulas calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'
Next articleSPANISH TOP FLIGHT SOCCER SEASON TO RESTART AFTER CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WITH SEVILLA-REAL BETIS ON