Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas says he will leave Marseille at the end of the Ligue 1 season.

When asked about whether he would leave at a pre-match press conference for Marseille's league clash against Rennes on Saturday, Villas-Boas unexpectedly said: "With the current situation I think so.

Ligue 1 Monaco beat Marseille to consolidate fourth place in Ligue 1 23/01/2021 AT 22:21

It will be a year zero for the club next season. I think we all agree on that path.

OM currently sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table and are on a four-game winless run which included defeats to Nimes on January 16 and Lens on January 20.

After the club signed Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli last week, Villas-Boas joked that he will stay for the whole season unless Head of Football Pablo Longoria wanted to fire him earlier.

"Yes, unless Pablo wants to fire me... I’m gonna be fired live on RMC!" He said with Longoria in attendance.

Ligue 1 Marseille closing in on PSG with Nimes victory 04/12/2020 AT 22:04