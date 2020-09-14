Marseille Andre Villas-Boas laughed off the “insults” traded with Thomas Tuchel during his side’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Le Classique was decided by Florian Thauvin's first-half goal in Paris, though the match was marred by claims of racism by Neymar after the Brazilian was one of five players sent off in a stoppage-time melee.

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez has since rebuked the accusations, and while Villas-Boas has admitted he hopes the allegations are not true, he also opened up about his own spat with PSG boss Tuchel.

"Normal insults – you're a s***, no, you are a s*** yourself," Villas-Boas told a news conference.

"He told me I played lottery tonight, I told him he played lottery too against Atalanta [in last season's Champions League quarter-finals].

"Fair enough. I have a huge respect for him, I appreciate what he does."

Villas-Boas went on to stress PSG and Tuchel are under immense pressure after they fell at the final hurdle in pursuit of the Champions League last season – losing to Bayern Munich 1-0.

"Obviously PSG wait for a cup, the Champions League, you can't invest 1.5 billion and not win the Champions League," he said.

"[Carlo] Ancelotti was here, now he is coaching Everton. [Unai] Emery was here, now he is coaching Villarreal. It's hard. They wait [for] the Champions League.

"I appreciate him. They play well, defend well and aggressively. I told him: 'Unfortunately I can't play like you.' But I really like him."

