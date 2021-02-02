Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has been suspended by the club after offering to resign earlier in the day, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy.

"I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want anything from OM. I don't want money," Villas Boas told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

Villas-Boas, who said last week he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, said at the time he not heard back from the board yet. But now he has.

The statement read: "Olympique de Marseille announces the suspension of André Villas-Boas.

"This protective decision had become inevitable given the recent repetition of his actions and attitudes which are seriously damaging to the Marseille institution and it's employees who defend it daily.

The comments made today at a press conference with regard to Pablo Longoria, director general in charge of football, are unacceptable. Its exceptional investment cannot be called into question and was on the contrary welcomed by all during this winter transfer window marked by an unprecedented crisis. Any sanctions will be taken against André Villas-Boas following a disciplinary procedure.

"The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it," the Portuguese said earlier in the day, referring to Saturday's incidents in Marseille, where some fans broke into the club's training centre amid protests against president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

I'm waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I don't want any money, I just want to leave.

"We ended the transfer window with a new player (Olivier Ntcham from Celtic). He is a player that I had said no for," Villas-Boas added.

Villas-Boas stunned reporters last week when he said he would leave Marseille at the end of the Ligue 1 season in a routine pre-match press conference.

Marseille, who were knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League, are ninth in Ligue 1 and 16 points behind leaders Lille with two games in hand.

