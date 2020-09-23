Angel di Maria has been banned for four games for spitting at Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez.

The incident occurred during a melee at the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Marseille, which saw five players sent off.

Di Maria was seen to spit towards Gonzalez, who was accused of racially abusing Neymar and could also face a lengthy ban.

Di Maria’s suspension starts next Tuesday, meaning he could feature against Reims at the weekend but will then miss PSG’s Ligue 1 matches against Angers, Nimes, Dijon and Nantes.

An official decision on the case regarding Neymar and Gonzalez is set to be made on September 30.

Neymar has been banned for two games for his dismissal, but PSG have sent French football authorities a video which they claim shows Gonzalez using a racial slur.

