Angel Di Maria has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain by signing a one-year extension to his contract.

The Argentina international’s previous commitment was due to expire in the summer, meaning he could have departed the French capital on a free transfer.

However, club and player have reached agreement on a deal to the summer of 2022, with an option in place to extend by a further 12 months.

The former Real Madrid man joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015, and has racked up some excellent numbers in his six years at the club.

Di Maria has scored 87 goals and crafted 99 assists in his 248 appearances for PSG - and has won a host of trophies, with four Ligue 1 titles the highlights.

Safet Susic is in Di Maria’s sights, as he tops the list of PSG’s all-time assist makers with 103. At the rate he crafts goals, the 33-year-old should move ahead before the season is out.

Champions League glory is the one thing missing from Di Maria’s haul at PSG, but they remain in the hunt after overcoming Barcelona to reach the quarter finals