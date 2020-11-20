Cesc Fabregas scored a late penalty as Monaco came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe was back in the first team in a relatively weak PSG side, with Neymar and Marqunhos on the bench, and it was the French youngster who proved the difference in the first half.

Football Lyon women suffer first league defeat in four years 31 MINUTES AGO

A clever finish midway through the half broke a dull stalemate, and he made it two from the spot when Danilo Pareira was brought down in the box.

Monaco were fortunate to go into the first half just 2-0 down, as Mbappe and Moise Kean both had a goal disallowed.

With eight players under 23 from the start, Monaco brought on Cesc Fabregas at halftime to add experience and he sparked his side into life.

Kevin Volland quickly put the home side in with a chance with a poacher’s goal, and grabbed another from close range after good work from Fabregas. Monaco then put pressure on the away side, and a dreadful error from Abdou Diallo allowed Fabregas to complete a remarkable comeback with a penalty.

PSG remain top of Ligue 1, but a loss in Tuesday’s crucial Champions League tie with RB Leipzig may cost Thomas Tuchel his job as speculation over his future persists.

Monaco-PSG Ligue 1 2020-21 Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

PSG have gone backwards. It is perhaps inevitable that the players are suffering after the disappointment of their Champions League defeat and the exertions it took compared to their domestic peers. But the fact remains this PSG are nowhere near the side that finished the last season as Europe's second best side.

Against Monaco only Kylian Mbappe looked truly threatening and he quickly tired. Maybe the sheer amount of football he has played at such a young age is starting to catch up with him. Neymar was unable to offer the same creativity he did last season and has on occasions in the league this year.

With RB Leipzig on Tuesday, a defeat might see them almost certainly out of the Champions League before the knockout stages. They have to snap out of their lethargy after their third defeat in the league already this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Cesc Fabregas (Monaco): On the pitch for just 45 minutes, he left Chelsea known perhaps for moving further back towards the defence as he settled into his advancing age. Against PSG though he played more as a classic number 10, and spent much of his time on the edge of the box. For the equaliser, he was as far forward as Volland and could have had more than just his winner. This was a better Fabregas, and a different one, than the one who spent a difficult last season at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc celebrates his penalty Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Monaco: Mannone 5, Badiashile 6, Disasi 6, Ballo-Toure 6, Matsima 6, Gelson 7, Fofana 6, Tchouameni 6, Diop 6, Geubbels 6, Volland 8. Subs: Fabregas 8, Henrique 6, Luis 6, Jovetic 6, Matazo 6.

PSG: Navas 6, Kurzawa 6, Kimpembe 6, Diallo 5, Dagba 6, Rafina 6, Danilo 6, Sarabia 6, Di Maria 7, Mbappe 7, Kean 5. Subs: Florenzi 6, Bakker 6, Paredes 5, Ruiz 6, Neymar 5.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - GOAL! Monaco 0-1 PSG. Mbappe scores - he sprints away from the central defensive pairing and sizes up Mannone, who dips a little, and the striker fires into the roof of the net.

36’ - GOAL! Monaco 0-2 PSG. Mbappe scores - He takes a couple of strides and fires past Mannone's dive after Danilo is tripped in the box.

44’ - GOAL! Monaco 0 - 3 PSG. Mbappe scores - Di Maria fires in a curled cross for Kean, who nods down into the ground before it smashes against the crossbar. PSG come back, Dagba slips in Mbappe, and he lifts the ball over Mannone, but it’s disallowed.

52’ - GOAL! Monaco 1-2 PSG. Volland scores - Martins plays a one-two into the box, he is tackled, forcing the ball inside, and Volland is on home to stab home.

65’ - GOAL! Monaco 2-2 PSG. Volland scores - The German makes it two as Fabregas toes a ball over Navas, reaching a pass over the top, and Volland is on hand again to finish into an empty net.

83’ - PENALTY! Diallo loses the ball to Volland outside the box, and Volland goes down as Diallo clambers all over him in the box. What an error! And now Diallo is sent off for the tackle!

84’ - GOAL! Monaco 3-2 PSG. Fabregas scores - a stuttering run and he sweeps his shot past Navas. What a comeback.

KEY STAT

transfers The Zidane plan: Mbappe to lead mammoth Madrid rebuild, Pogba in picture too 13 HOURS AGO