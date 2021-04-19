Ander Herrera and Mesut Ozil have become the first high-profile players to publicly express their disapproval over plans for a breakaway European Super League.

PSG midfielder Herrera wrote on Twitter: "I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest.

"If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end.

I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet.

Herrera spent five years at Manchester United and made 189 appearances for the Premier League club, who are one of the 12 founding members of the newly-formed league.

The Spain international moved to Ligue 1 champions PSG in 2019 and has made 58 appearances over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Ozil, who plays for Fenerbahce, has also criticised the new league on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: "Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League.

"The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there..."

