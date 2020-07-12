'Everything is possible in life' - Prospective Marseille owner dreams of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Prospective Marseille owner Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi has made overtures towards Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as his possible buyout of the Ligue 1 club moves closer.

The French-Tunisian businessman is in talks to purchase the club from the American Frank McCourt, and with any future owner likely needing to pump millions into the team in order to mount a sustained challenge to the dominance of Paris Saint Germain, Ajroudi has been talking in grand terms about possible acquisitions.

Ronaldo, now 35, has continued the form at Juventus that made him one of the world's two best players, scoring 30 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady this season, including two against Atalanta on Saturday as they closed in on retaining their title.

"A player I'll never forget is Cristiano Ronaldo," said Ajroudi, talking to French newspaper El Figaro. "I like respect and discipline and he embodies that.

Do I dream about him at Marseille? Everything is possible in life. It's a dream that excites me.

Ajroudi was also asked about bringing current Real boss Zinedine Zidane on board to reunite Ronaldo and the Frenchman, after their stellar success at the Bernabeu where they won three Champions League titles together. Ajroudi remained coy, saying only: "We'll see what happens in the future."

Marseille are currently managed by Andre Villas-Boas, who has guided them to a second place finish in Ligue 1 this year.

If the buyout goes ahead, it is likely that an overhaul of the club's playing staff will be undertaken in order to haul one of France's traditionally strongest clubs onto par with runaway Ligue 1 champions PSG.

"I love football, especially the noble side of the sport," he said. "I like German discipline, especially Bayern Munich's. I appreciate Barcelona's football."

