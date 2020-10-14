Toulouse president Damien Comolli says PC game Football Manager will be used in the club's player recruitment strategy.

The former Tottenham and Liverpool director of football says the Ligue 2 club will use the game to help them in their data analysis. The 47-year-old says many professional clubs use the management simulator.

"We are not yet using Football Manager, but we will do so," he told 20 minutes in quotes cited by Get Football News France.

"There are a lot of clubs that are using it. It will not be a central pillar of our recruitment strategy but it could help. The size and ambitions of the club have nothing to do with our desire to use data or not.

"Take the example of the two finalists of the Champions’ League last year, Tottenham and Liverpool: they were built using data. Leipzig, semi-finalists of this Champions’ League, work on data. Lorient, who were promoted, the club has someone responsible for data.”

He added: "Football scouts make observations on the pitch. Then, they send those reports and we verify them with data. Or we query a database, which produces players for us who follow certain criteria, which we then ask scouts to verify.

"It works in both ways. All recruitment is done thanks to data confirming what scouts see. The best way to recruit is to mix them both."

