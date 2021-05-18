Four suspects have been arrested in a police investigation into robberies at the homes of Paris Saint German stars Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos.

The source, who declined to be named because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly, told Reuters that four men, aged between 18 and 29, had been arrested on Tuesday morning and that their homes were being searched by the police.

Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos celebrate scoring a goal for Paris Saint-Germain Image credit: Eurosport

Marquinhos' father was held hostage during the events while Di Maria's family was present although they were not confronted by the intruders.

Media reports said the burglars managed to steal a safe from Di Maria’s home containing jewels and watches worth at least 500,000 euros.

