Olympique Lyonnais moved top of the Ligue 1 standings when Leo Dubois struck in injury time to snatch a 2-1 home victory over Girondins de Bordeaux on Friday.

Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu cancelled out Karl Toko-Ekambi's first-half opener before Dubois pounced two minutes into added time to put Lyon on 46 points from 22 games, one ahead of Paris St Germain and Lille who play on Sunday.

The result left Bordeaux in seventh place on 32 points.

PSG travel to Lorient and Lille host Dijon.

