Kylian Mbappe netted his 100th Ligue 1 goal to lead PSG to a 4-2 victory over Lyon and go top of Ligue 1.

Previous leaders Lille, who Les Parisiens beat 3-0 in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, now fall into second on goal difference, while Lyon stay in third - three points behind.

Mbappe opened the scoring a quarter of an hour into the game with a left-footed finish after seizing on the rebound that came from Anthony Lopes saving Marco Verratti’s effort. PSG then signalled their intent in the 32nd minute when Marquinhos headed down Abou Diallo’s dink for Danilo to half-volley into the bottom corner and make it 2-0.

Football Manchester United move on from Sancho to target Neto - Paper Round A DAY AGO

Les Gones hardly had any reprieve, as PSG picked up from where they left off straight after half-time and made it 3-0 thanks to Angel Di Maria’s curled free-kick somehow evading everyone and trickling into the net.

Just five minutes later the away side added a fourth with a textbook counter-attack. Karl Toko-Ekambi’s shot was saved well by Navas and the ball was almost immediately dispatched upfield to Mbappe, who inevitably could not be caught and struck past Lopes.

It was not all doom and gloom for Lyon though. Islam Slimani smashed home a consolation goal a few minutes after being substituted on for star man Memphis Depay, who underwhelmed, to say the least.

Cornet, who assisted Slimani for Lyon’s first, then popped up with a second goal in the 81st minute to give the away side a scare when Alessandro Florenzi misjudged the bounce on Rayan Cherki’s pass.

Another cause for concern was Mbappe signalling to come off with 20 minutes to go, but PSG fans might be reassured by him smiling on the sidelines straight afterwards and his substitution giving Neymar his first run out since 10th February.

More to follow...

Transfers Jurgen Klopp ready for three Liverpool exits - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:07